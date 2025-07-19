PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,729,565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,723 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 106.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,391 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $221,297,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,371,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,280,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.24 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The firm has a market cap of $196.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.18.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

