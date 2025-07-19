PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,406,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,302,000 after acquiring an additional 169,128 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,351,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,372,000 after acquiring an additional 50,160 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 858,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 818,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $289.69 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.41 and a 12-month high of $290.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

