Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO John B. Gibson Sells 12,370 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $143.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.17 and its 200-day moving average is $148.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.33 and a 12-month high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.53%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 99.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,494,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,372 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 20,236.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,153,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,419 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $134,192,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,474,000 after purchasing an additional 737,542 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,807,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,115,000 after purchasing an additional 694,651 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

