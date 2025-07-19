Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) & Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG) Head to Head Analysis

Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG – Get Free Report) and Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Deep Well Oil & Gas and Paramount Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A Paramount Resources 94.21% 9.08% 7.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Deep Well Oil & Gas and Paramount Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Well Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00 Paramount Resources 0 2 0 1 2.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Given Deep Well Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Deep Well Oil & Gas is more favorable than Paramount Resources.

4.1% of Paramount Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.4% of Deep Well Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of Paramount Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deep Well Oil & Gas and Paramount Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paramount Resources $1.28 billion 1.75 $245.14 million $7.41 2.11

Paramount Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Summary

Paramount Resources beats Deep Well Oil & Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deep Well Oil & Gas

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent junior oil sands exploration and development company in Canada. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil sands prospects. The company has a 90% working interest in three oil sands leases; a 100% working interest in one oil sand lease; and a 25% working interest in two oil sands leases in the Peace River oil sands area of North Central Alberta, Canada. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. serves marketing facilities in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Allied Devices Corporation and changed its name to Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. in September 2003. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

