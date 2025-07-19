Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.68.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho set a $34.00 price target on Par Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price target on Par Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Par Pacific from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of PARR stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $12,750,000. Solas Capital Management LLC increased its position in Par Pacific by 417.7% during the fourth quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after buying an additional 641,423 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Par Pacific by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,936,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,744,000 after buying an additional 586,003 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $9,293,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Par Pacific by 365.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 333,319 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

