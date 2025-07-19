Outdoor Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 16th

Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, CRH, Deckers Outdoor, and Kroger are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are domesticated livestock—such as cattle, sheep or goats—that are raised and grazed in open-air environments like pastures or range lands rather than sheltered indoors. By allowing animals to forage and roam freely, this system promotes natural behaviors, can improve animal welfare, and often aligns with sustainable land-management practices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $94.82. 5,691,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,070,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.97 and its 200 day moving average is $94.55. Walmart has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $756.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $215.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,206. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.72.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $92.56. 2,943,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,853,125. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average is $94.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of DECK traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.09. 1,957,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,184. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.78.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.92. 2,621,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,902,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Kroger has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.41.

