NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $220.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.22.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $172.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.90. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $174.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,964,800 shares of company stock worth $734,906,003. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 388,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $61,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,368 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,751 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,689 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 53,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.