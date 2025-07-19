NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,244,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001,486 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,977,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $195,745,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after buying an additional 2,714,262 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,793,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,492,000 after buying an additional 2,459,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In related news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $245,468.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $233,590.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,035.21. The trade was a 24.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $631,939. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NiSource Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $40.92 on Friday. NiSource, Inc has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.54%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

