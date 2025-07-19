NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Lifted by Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.0% of Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in NIKE by 11.4% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 15,167 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 16.1% during the first quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 15.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,798 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 8.3% during the first quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Hsbc Global Res raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.15.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

