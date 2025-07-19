New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,000 Shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 55,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 600.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameren by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $98.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ameren Corporation has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $104.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average of $96.49.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $104.00 target price on shares of Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEE

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.