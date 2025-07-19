Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Vertical Aerospace from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertical Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVTL opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. Vertical Aerospace has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $4.84. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertical Aerospace will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Inherent Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

