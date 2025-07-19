MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stake Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 997.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,871,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.40.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $971.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.72 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.30%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 96.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $195,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,444. This trade represents a 12.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

