MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

MP opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.08 and a beta of 2.26. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $64.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 48.41% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,537,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,505 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $34,288,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 429.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,550,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,282 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,886,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,662,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,503,000 after buying an additional 942,105 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

