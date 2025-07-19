Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 15,763 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,763 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up approximately 1.1% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 price target (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $276.87 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.41 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.