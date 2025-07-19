Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 13,578 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,578 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

