Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $4.09 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,480 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 65,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 87,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 136,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 153,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $464.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.96. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

