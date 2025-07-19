Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Morningstar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Morningstar by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total value of $61,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,254.80. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,246 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total value of $381,923.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,427,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,820,290.72. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,333,474. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $288.53 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.34 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $581.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.07 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 16.60%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

