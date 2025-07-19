Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Insider Glenn Pountney Purchases 34,000 Shares

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Pountney bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$12,580.00.

Glenn Pountney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 16th, Glenn Pountney bought 15,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$5,735.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Glenn Pountney bought 6,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$2,340.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Glenn Pountney bought 20,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$7,300.00.

On Friday, July 4th, Glenn Pountney bought 25,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$9,625.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Glenn Pountney bought 2,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$680.00.

On Thursday, June 19th, Glenn Pountney bought 25,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$8,500.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Glenn Pountney bought 33,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$12,395.00.

On Thursday, June 12th, Glenn Pountney bought 3,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$1,245.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Glenn Pountney bought 6,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$2,520.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Glenn Pountney bought 28,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$10,080.00.

Mirasol Resources Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of MRZ opened at C$0.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.48. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

