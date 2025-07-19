Michael Brierley Buys 28 Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Brierley purchased 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,272 ($43.92) per share, for a total transaction of £916.16 ($1,229.74).

Admiral Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 3,326 ($44.64) on Friday. Admiral Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,383 ($31.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,474.42 ($46.64). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,317.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,046.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc is an established financial services provider offering motor, household, travel and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products, trading in five countries, namely the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the US. Founded in 1993, Admiral has grown to become an established multinational and multi-product insurer and is proud to be Wales’ only FTSE 100 Company.

