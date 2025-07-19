Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 519 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total value of $375,278.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,225,251.04. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.57, for a total value of $374,494.83.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.00, for a total value of $382,503.00.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.89, for a total value of $365,837.91.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.99, for a total value of $364,332.81.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $363,819.00.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.00, for a total value of $348,249.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $635.41, for a total value of $329,777.79.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $635.50, for a total value of $329,824.50.

On Friday, May 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.72, for a total transaction of $330,457.68.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 907 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.77, for a total value of $585,713.39.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $704.28 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $747.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $686.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $808.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $736.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

