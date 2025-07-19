Members Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Members Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,321,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,646,000 after buying an additional 2,037,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 560.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,180,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,050 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,295,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 68,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,909,000 after purchasing an additional 91,317 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

