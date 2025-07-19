McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,754,000 after acquiring an additional 222,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,195,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,620,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,704,000 after purchasing an additional 114,396 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 75,632.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,567,000 after buying an additional 2,389,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $1,200,361,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $4,544,812.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,760 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,348. This represents a 30.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total value of $2,058,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,785.92. This represents a 53.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,488 shares of company stock worth $37,242,862 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on shares of McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.17.

McKesson Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:MCK opened at $709.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $716.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $666.89. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $737.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

