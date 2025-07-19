McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of MKC opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $69.98 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

