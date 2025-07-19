Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) versus FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Financial Analysis

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of FTC Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and FTC Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 FTC Solar 0 2 2 0 2.50

Profitability

Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.31%. FTC Solar has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.99%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than FTC Solar.

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -111.66% N/A -93.80% FTC Solar -78.56% -177.60% -52.99%

Volatility & Risk

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTC Solar has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and FTC Solar”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $509.05 million 0.00 -$614.30 million ($163.07) -0.02 FTC Solar $47.35 million 1.59 -$48.61 million ($3.74) -1.35

FTC Solar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxeon Solar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FTC Solar beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About FTC Solar

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc. engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name. Its customers include project developers and solar asset owners, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

