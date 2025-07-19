Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 85.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 313,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,825,116 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PVH were worth $20,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PVH. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth $2,473,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of PVH by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of PVH by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 59,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

PVH Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $71.39 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $113.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.48.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.63%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stefan Larsson purchased 15,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,222,476.96. The trade was a 6.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jesper Andersen purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,649.60. The trade was a 441.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.