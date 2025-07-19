Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 8,075 Shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.20% of Stewart Information Services worth $23,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,682,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,600,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stewart Information Services

In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.63 per share, for a total transaction of $59,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,090.09. The trade was a 5.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $58.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $78.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.50 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Stewart Information Services from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.