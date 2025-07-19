Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $17,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $216.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.75 and a 200-day moving average of $178.89. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $226.60.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $89,252.41. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,592.33. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.74, for a total transaction of $249,530.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,474 shares in the company, valued at $974,168.76. The trade was a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,718,258 shares of company stock worth $589,762,906. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

