Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.14% of Pembina Pipeline worth $31,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBA opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $43.44.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.5109 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.67%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

