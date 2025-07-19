Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,761 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $23,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,292,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,321,000 after buying an additional 900,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,681,000 after purchasing an additional 863,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,909,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,738,000 after acquiring an additional 388,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
Hamilton Lane Price Performance
Hamilton Lane stock opened at $154.64 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.98 and a 12 month high of $203.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.03.
Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 40.07%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hamilton Lane from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.43.
Hamilton Lane Profile
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
