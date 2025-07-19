Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,761 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $23,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,292,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,321,000 after buying an additional 900,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,681,000 after purchasing an additional 863,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,909,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,738,000 after acquiring an additional 388,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $154.64 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.98 and a 12 month high of $203.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.03.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hamilton Lane from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.