Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $25.31 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $25,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 295.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 66.1% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $195.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $188.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.45.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $160.88 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $252.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.90 and its 200 day moving average is $170.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

