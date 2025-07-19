Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 754,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 241,290 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $29,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Tenaris by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Tenaris by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tenaris from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tenaris from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $48.00 target price on Tenaris and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Tenaris Trading Down 0.8%

TS stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.05%. Tenaris’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaris declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.