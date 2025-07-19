Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,287 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.62% of Expro Group worth $18,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,714,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 159,411 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 50.6% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after buying an additional 285,318 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE XPRO opened at $8.42 on Friday. Expro Group Holdings N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $971.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Expro Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Expro Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Expro Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

