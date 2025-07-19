Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 550 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.57% of Littelfuse worth $27,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5,642.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LFUS stock opened at $234.48 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $275.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.78 and its 200 day moving average is $214.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.37. Littelfuse had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $554.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total transaction of $291,707.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,062.50. The trade was a 19.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

