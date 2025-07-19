Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 501,153 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,984 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 173,806 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 126,236 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 118,040 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $68.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $69.78.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. CICC Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.35.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $952,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,365,376.28. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,027,222.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares in the company, valued at $20,281,257.36. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

