Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 125.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $565.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.95 and a 52-week high of $633.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $552.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.86.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

