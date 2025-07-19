Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.3% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $308.39 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $217.52 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.98 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.41 and its 200 day moving average is $285.75.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

