Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.08. Madalena Energy shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 111,000 shares traded.
Madalena Energy Stock Down 5.9%
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24.
Madalena Energy Company Profile
Madalena Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It primarily holds interest in the Surubi Block covering an area of 90,824 acres located in the Northwest Basin, Argentina; Puesto Morales Block that covers an area of 59,671 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina; and Coiron Amargo Norte concession located in the Neuquén Basin of Argentina.
