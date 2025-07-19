lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is HS Management Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

HS Management Partners LLC reduced its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,859 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 29,916 shares during the period. lululemon athletica makes up approximately 4.5% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $55,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in lululemon athletica by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 18,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $9,209,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its position in lululemon athletica by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $396,818,000 after purchasing an additional 130,565 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates grew its position in lululemon athletica by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 44,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $1,898,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

lululemon athletica Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $229.77 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $219.97 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating and set a $280.49 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $389.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on lululemon athletica

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.