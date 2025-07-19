Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Energizer were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 496,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,718,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,685,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Energizer by 427.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 269,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 218,759 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,277,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Performance

ENR opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.63. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a return on equity of 184.22% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $662.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is 164.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENR. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 4,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $86,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 277,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,567.15. The trade was a 1.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Moore bought 10,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,500. This trade represents a 200.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,140 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

