Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,276,000 after purchasing an additional 527,206 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $16,360,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 204,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $10,797,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $7,735,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Kristina M. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $53,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,306. The trade was a 250.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik Aldag acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,820.65. The trade was a 30.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,370 shares of company stock worth $124,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average is $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.04 and a beta of 1.20. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $90.30.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.03 million. Minerals Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MTX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTX

About Minerals Technologies

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.