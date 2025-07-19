Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $115.40 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $109.71 and a fifty-two week high of $180.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.44.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

