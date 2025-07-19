Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 175,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 26,631 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,843,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $29.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $31.68.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Articles

