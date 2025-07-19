Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,737,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,166,000. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 656,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,676,000 after acquiring an additional 128,315 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 10,820.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 79,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 78,879 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 76,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.54. Cohen & Steers Inc has a 1-year low of $68.99 and a 1-year high of $110.67. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $135.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.59 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

CNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

