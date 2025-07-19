Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 551.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $109.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.25. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 2.06.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.39 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Weill sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $90,680.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,159.92. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $693,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,641.16. The trade was a 89.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMDX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

