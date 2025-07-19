Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $21.09 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,450.58. This represents a 41.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,590 shares of company stock worth $2,436,000. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

