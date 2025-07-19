Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELF. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 11,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $1,370,541.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 118,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,732,688.16. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 18,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $2,021,946.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,388.37. The trade was a 25.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,207 shares of company stock valued at $25,252,926 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.84 and a 200-day moving average of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.52. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $190.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

