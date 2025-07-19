Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $970,000 Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,941,000. TFJ Management LLC acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,465,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,761,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OPENLANE by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 805,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after buying an additional 480,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,007,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPENLANE

In other news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $152,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,511 shares in the company, valued at $793,018.92. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OPENLANE Price Performance

KAR opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. OPENLANE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. OPENLANE had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

OPENLANE Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

