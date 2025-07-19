Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,023,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,075,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Banner by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 83,140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Banner by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,580,000 after purchasing an additional 70,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 912.9% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 60,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 54,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Stock Down 1.7%

BANR opened at $66.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.83. Banner Corporation has a 52 week low of $51.14 and a 52 week high of $78.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.96 million. Analysts forecast that Banner Corporation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Banner from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BANR

About Banner

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.