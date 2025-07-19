Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Diodes were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,037,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,933,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Diodes by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,238,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,053,000 after purchasing an additional 168,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 353,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,902,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 116,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a report on Friday, June 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Diodes Stock Down 0.8%

DIOD opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $84.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 99.96 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.64.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $332.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Diodes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

