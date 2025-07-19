Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LACGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$4.48 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of C$2.87 and a twelve month high of C$7.22. The company has a current ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$681.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.06.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

