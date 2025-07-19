Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
